Rutgers center punches his own QB in the face to celebrate TD (Video)

College football players have been known to use some bizarre celebrations over the years, so it’s clear the league has been looking to cut down on them.
That’s why what Rutgers center Mike Maietti did during Saturday’s game against Boston College deserves some scrutiny, and possibly a bit of discipline as wlel.
Maietti was so fired up after the team scored their first touchdown of the game, midway through the opening quarter, that he actually lifted up quarterback Art Sitkowski, then punched him in the face.
Yeah, Maietti sure went a bit overboard, there, especially since it happened that early in the game.
Comments