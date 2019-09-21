Rutgers center punches his own QB in the face to celebrate TD (Video)

College football players have been known to use some bizarre celebrations over the years, so it’s clear the league has been looking to cut down on them.

That’s why what Rutgers center Mike Maietti did during Saturday’s game against Boston College deserves some scrutiny, and possibly a bit of discipline as wlel.

Maietti was so fired up after the team scored their first touchdown of the game, midway through the opening quarter, that he actually lifted up quarterback Art Sitkowski, then punched him in the face.

TOUCHDOWN #Rutgers QB @artursitkowski4 hits RB @speedy_heem with a nice dart, which he takes for 47 yards to the house!#RFootball ties it up 7-7! pic.twitter.com/rLMKNiz2LS — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) September 21, 2019

Yeah, Maietti sure went a bit overboard, there, especially since it happened that early in the game.