Baker Mayfield fires up Browns fans on social media, on field during Rams game (Video)

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield knows how to rally the troops before, during and after games — providing a spark to a fan base who hasn’t seen that type of excitement in over a decade.

Mayfield took to Twitter before Sunday night’s primetime showdown with the Rams, went full caps lock, then said the following.

I WANT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM ROCKING TONIGHT. SPREAD THE WORD. CLEVELAND, MAKE THEM FEEL OUR PASSION. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 22, 2019

First Energy Stadium was indeed rocking, and it seemed to fire up the Browns defense big-time. It also fired up Mayfield, who got the crowd into it during warmups.

Browns fans and players would likely run through a brick wall for Mayfield, and understandably so.