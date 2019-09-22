Baker Mayfield flips ball away from RB to fool defense, throws TD pass (Video)

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has shown signs of regression early on this season, but he showed that he can work the sleight of hand to perfection during Sunday night’s game against the Rams.

It happened with the team in the red zone during the third quarter, in desperate need of a score. The Browns had been held without a touchdown all game, so they reached into their bag of tricks for a “gotta-have-it” play, and it worked.

The play began with Mayfield faking a handoff on a run-pass option, as he nearly put the ball in running back Nick Chubb’s belly, then flipped it up to himself so he could throw a dime touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris in the end zone, giving his team the 13-10 lead for the first time in the game.

Baker really flipped the ball in the middle of the RPO 😮😮 @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/rmP79EtBfq — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2019

Slick play. It appeared Mayfield was struggling to find the laces for a brief second, but he recovered and made it work.