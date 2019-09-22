Le'Veon Bell sends a clear message to his haters on Twitter after loss

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has played for winning teams during the majority of his career, but the beginning of his new start in New York has been anything but.

The entirety of Bell’s career up to this point was spent in Pittsburgh, and was highlighted by a number of playoff appearances.

However, the Jets have yet to win a game, and don’t appear set to do so anytime soon, so it’s unclear when Bell will get to taste victory rocking a Gang Green jersey.

But he doesn’t appear fazed by it, as he issued a message to the haters after Sunday’s 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

all you haters, enjoy it for now..just don’t go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, I’ll remember, we’ll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Bell to complain about the coaching staff, which could happen in the future.