Le'Veon Bell sends a clear message to his haters on Twitter after loss

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has played for winning teams during the majority of his career, but the beginning of his new start in New York has been anything but.
The entirety of Bell’s career up to this point was spent in Pittsburgh, and was highlighted by a number of playoff appearances.
However, the Jets have yet to win a game, and don’t appear set to do so anytime soon, so it’s unclear when Bell will get to taste victory rocking a Gang Green jersey.
But he doesn’t appear fazed by it, as he issued a message to the haters after Sunday’s 30-14 loss to the Patriots.
It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Bell to complain about the coaching staff, which could happen in the future.
