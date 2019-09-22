Look: Antonio Brown claims he's done playing in NFL in social media rant

Antonio Brown was once the player that opposing defenses feared most, but now he’s just become more of a pest than anything.

It’s unclear if AB will even play for an NFL team this season, and, to be quite honest, it seems highly unlikely that it’ll happen. The Patriots are one of the few NFL teams not scared to take chances on players, and when they pass on someone, the rest of the league takes note.

Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday, and that appeared to affect him big-time, as he teed off on some of his critics via an epic rant on Sunday morning.

He began by saying he won’t be playing in the NFL anymore, and why.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

