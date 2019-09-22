Look: Saquon Barkley spotted on crutches, walking boot sparks serious injury rumors

Giants running back Saquon Barkley had his fantasy football owners and fans of the team holding their breath during Sunday’s game against the Bucs.

Barkley showed off his elusiveness and athleticism in making a nifty move to shake a defender, but he landed awkwardly on his ankle, as you can see below.

The Giants took no chances with him, either, as they announced he had an ankle injury, and that he would miss the rest of the game. He went to the locker room, then came out wearing a walking boot and on crutches.

Saquon Barkley on crutches in the walking boot pic.twitter.com/HVwAG6M9sE — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 22, 2019

It’s unclear what the extent of the injury is, but hopefully it’s just a minor sprain or a bruise. Barkley will have an MRI Monday to see for sure.