Look: Tom Brady roasted for high-pitched scream, complaining to ref

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be 42 years of age, but even he has moments where his emotions get the best of him, as we found out during Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Brady was not happy with the officials, regarding an intentional grounding call. He appeared to believe there was a receiver in the vicinity of his throw, but the refs felt otherwise.

As such, the Patriots were hit with a penalty in the third quarter of the game, and Brady literally lost it. He began screeching at the top of his lungs to one of the refs, and his hilarious tantrum went viral quickly.

Listen to Tom Brady yelling at the refs LMAOOOO! pic.twitter.com/fhw8rTA2nh — PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) September 22, 2019

When Cam Newton yells and screams at a ref: “OHHH BOY!!! SEE!!!!HE LACKS DISCIPLINE!!” When Tom Brady yells and screams at a ref: “HAHA!! What a guy!” pic.twitter.com/hWsRxp4BSv — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) September 22, 2019

Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Carr: "Hey ref, didn't you see that guy throw that forearm to my throat?"

Ref: "I did, but you're not Tom Brady so you don't get that call."

Carr: "Oh yeah, you're right. God bless, man & have a blessed day!"#OAKvsMIN — Karen Marshall (@MandyArmageddon) September 22, 2019

Tom Brady called for intentional grounding. Was audibly heard screaming "WHAT!!!! WHAT!!!!!" over the ref's mike #GoPats #NYJvsNE — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffMags5490) September 22, 2019

Too funny.