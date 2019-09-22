Look: Tom Brady roasted for high-pitched scream, complaining to ref

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be 42 years of age, but even he has moments where his emotions get the best of him, as we found out during Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Brady was not happy with the officials, regarding an intentional grounding call. He appeared to believe there was a receiver in the vicinity of his throw, but the refs felt otherwise.
As such, the Patriots were hit with a penalty in the third quarter of the game, and Brady literally lost it. He began screeching at the top of his lungs to one of the refs, and his hilarious tantrum went viral quickly.
Twitter had a lot to say about it.
Too funny.
Comments