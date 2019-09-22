Minkah Fitzpatrick already dominating with Steelers, forces huge INT vs 49ers (Video)

It’s safe to say Steelers new safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is excited to be playing for a team not named the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick forced his way out of Miami by demanding a trade, and he got it, with Pittsburgh acquiring the stud safety to shore up defending the middle of the field. It was well known that that was the Steelers’ main weakness, with communication and coverage issues, so they addressed that need via trade.

And the move is already paying dividends.

Fitzpatrick showed off his football IQ in his first game with the Steelers, reading the play perfectly and coming up with an interception off a tipped pass.

New #Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick with an INT in his first game with Pittsburghpic.twitter.com/NpAPPv8l5k — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

He later forced a fumble as well.

He had an interception earlier and now he forces a fumble. Minkah Fitzpatrick is making his presence felt early. Rookie Devin Bush recovered the fumble.pic.twitter.com/jmlkugpwgA — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Minkah is a playmaker for sure.