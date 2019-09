Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Face to Face: Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez — FS1, 7 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter-Part 2 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter-Part 3 — FS1, 8 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter-Part 4 — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

PBC Collection: Garcia vs. Porter — FS1, 9 p.m.

PBC Collection: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia — FS1, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 2:20 p.m./TUDN, 2:25 p.m.

En los entrenamientos — TUDN, 2 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Champions: Coaching Conversations — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia vs. Western Michigan — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Joey D — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jimmy Walker-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje (3/30/19) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Whittaker vs. Souza — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

National League

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Wood Brothers — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Chicago Bears at Washington — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Philadelphia at Boston — NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal — TSN4/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — NHL Network/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Besiktas JK vs. Basaksehir — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Shaquille O’Neal — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours: Chengdu Open (ATP)/Zhuhai Championships (ATP)/Tashkent Open (WTA)/Wuhan Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.