Saquon Barkley hilariously hops on one leg to celebrate Giants' first win (Video)

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley saw his team win its first game of the season against the Bucs on Sunday, but it came with a price.

Barkley showcased how athletic and shifty he is in space during one particular play during the game, but he landed awkwardly on his ankle, and was forced to leave the game (watch here).

He came back on crutches and a walking boot, but even that couldn’t stop him from being the team’s best cheerleader on the sideline after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones led the team on a thrilling, game-winning drive late to squeak out a one-point victory.

Barkley celebrated by hopping on one leg on the sideline.

Saquon hopping on one leg without using his crutches across the field pic.twitter.com/gc4ePB5vrE — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 22, 2019

Even in pain, Barkley made sure to show how excited he was over the big road win. He’s the ultimate competitor.