Seahawks HC Pete Carroll gets drilled in face with football on field (Video)

Football is a dangerous game, and even those not participating know that anything can happen at any given time.

68-year-old veteran head coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware of that, as the Seahawks head honcho has seen it all, having coached at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Carroll witnessed that before Sunday’s game against the Saints, when Seahawks players were warming up on the field. He got in the middle of warmups, when an errant pass drilled him in the face.

Pete Carroll got hit in the nose with a football that required stitches #SEAvsNO #seahawks pic.twitter.com/72aRK8PHow — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 22, 2019

Here’s the aftermath.

Shoutout to Pete Carroll • 68 years old

• Drilled in the nose by a football in pre game

• Stitched up

• Ready to coach Ultimate Football Guy pic.twitter.com/JIC4j77fUI — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 22, 2019

Ouch. Carroll is likely going to feel that one in the morning — if not sooner.