Vontaze Burfict seen punching Dalvin Cook at end of play (Video)

Raiders veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict has had a reputation for being the dirtiest player in the league — a title previously held by Ndamukong Suh — and it doesn’t appear he’ll be passing the torch anytime soon.

Burfict has served a number of suspensions over the years for his conduct on the field, and he delivered yet another cheap shot during Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Minnesota was absolutely dominating Oakland, which Burfict probably wasn’t thrilled about, so he just casually threw a punch at Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at the end of a play.

Vontaze Burfict just randomly punching people at the end of plays. pic.twitter.com/88XTvwGbxW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 22, 2019

Same ole Burfict. Nothing new here.