Watch: Rapper Snoop Dogg takes over DeAndre Hopkins' Instagram

Rap mogul Snoop Dogg is not only one of the best rappers of his generation, but he’s also a social media sensation, treating fans to some epic Instagram rants over the years.

As such, Texans stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins let Snoop take over his Instagram account during Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

It was a bit vanilla, and we’re not really sure what the point of it was, as Snoop delivered a message that Magic Johnson likely would’ve approved of, as it was lengthy, but provided very little substance.

“Houston we have a problem,” Snoop said. “It’s big Snoop Dogg and I’ve got DeAndre Hopkins’ account, and I’m fin to have me some fun with this here. He’s playing the game right now, and I’m playing the game. I’m playing my own little game. Yeah, the takeover. Oh yeah, I’m fin to ride out. D-Hop, you should’ve never let me get this, it’s mine now.”

Hopkins would be wise to take his account back from snoop, and also to change the password to it.