AEW Confirms New Wednesday Show To Be Called 'Dynamite'

After filing a trademark earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling finally confirmed the name of its program on Wednesday nights.

Dynamite is coming to TNT on October 2nd. The two-hour show will be competing with NXT on the USA Network.

You asked for it… Wednesday. Night. Dynamite. We’ve got a name #AEWDynamite 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6ehp1zAXkv — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 19, 2019

Whether the actual name of the program will be called Wednesday Night Dynamite is up in the air. In a press release provided by AEW, the company announced the name at the moment would be All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

“Wednesday nights are going to get explosive as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TNT reveal the name and first official poster of their upcoming weekly show:All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite,” AEW announced. “As previously announced, starting Wednesday, October 2, AEW will begin airing live two-hour weekly matches on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Future matches announced so far will be held in Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh PA, Charleston, WV, Charlotte NC, Nashville, TN, Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL.”

Already scheduled for the first show inside the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will be the following:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners v. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega

* Nyla Rose v. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

* Cody Rhodes v. Sammy Guevara

* MJF v. Bandon Cutler

In the TNT promo, AEW is being billed as the next big thing in pro wrestling. You can hear a voice in the background stating, “They saw what wrestling was, and realized what it could be.” With a growing roster and young talent with plenty of potential, AEW is looking to knock their debut out of the park.

The first taste of AEW competing with WWE started last night, as several viewers of NXT noticed AEW commercials on the USA Network.

Prior to the actual airing of Dynamite, a two-hour special will be released on TNT on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.