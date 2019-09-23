Alex Caruso shares interesting reason for why he's popular among fans

Lakers guard Alex Caruso draws a lot of attention from fans, even with superstars such as LeBron James on the roster, and he recently shared his thoughts as to why.

Caruso threw down some rim-rattling dunks last year, including one of the best ones of the season. You can check out his best dunks in the compilation video below.

The man, the myth, the legend, Alex Caruso. pic.twitter.com/k26LPAu0nG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 6, 2019

He also plays with a ton of swag, and the fans at Staples Center tend to eat it up. As far as why fans like him so much, though, Caruso believes it’s because he’s an “everyman,” and is relatable, which he stated in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“I think it’s the way I play – every game I go out there and play as hard as I can, and I think people appreciate that,” Caruso said.

“Then it’s the fact I look like I could be a common person walking on the street,” he added. “They all want to hold onto like, ‘Hey, that’s one of us out there doing it.’ Which is funny because I feel like I’m a normal person. I walk around and I don’t feel like I’m (6-foot-5), I don’t feel like I’m this guy that plays for the Lakers. But it’s the reality of it.”

We couldn’t agree more.