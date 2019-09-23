Emmanuel Sanders says Broncos are 'living in a world of suck' after 0-3 start

Five teams have yet to win a game this season, and the Broncos are one of them.

It wasn’t that long ago that Denver was a perennial contender in the AFC, but the last three seasons have produced underwhelming results, and this season appears to be no different.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders summed up the mood perfectly after Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Denver has looked out of sorts on both sides of the ball with the offense struggling to put points on the board, and the defense is still without a sack through three games.

The next opportunity for the Broncos to turn things around will be in Week 4 against Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars.