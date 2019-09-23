Fighters of the Week

1. Alfredo Angulo: He’s not dead! The veteran journeyman pulled off a monster upset, earning a split-decision over Peter Quillin with some heavy shots, because quite frankly, that’s all Angulo has left. And with that, that’s probably a wrap on Kid Chocolate as a title contender.

2. Leona Pettas: Following up a winning effort in the K-1 World Super Bantamweight tournament, he defeated Yuma Saikyo for Krush’s 60kg championship Monday, at K-1’s KRUSH Fight 105.

3. Tenshin Nasukawa/Taiju Shiratori: Waaaayyy back on Monday, Rise held their 58kg and 61kg tournaments, won by Nasukawa and Shiratori, respectively.

4. Mark Godbeer: Put an emphatic exclamation point on Valor Bare Knuckle’s heavyweight tournament at the main event of their inaugural event.

5. Carla Esparza: Won her co-main event bout against Alexa Grasso by one solitary point. But that still goes in the record books as a W, my dude.

6. Ramesh Habib: Clashed with Sean Clancy for the inaugural Lion Fight Super Lightweight title, and captured it by unanimous decision.

7. Thomas Dulorme: Terrel Williams wasn’t quite ready. I said in the picls that it was too big of a jump for him and indeed it was in the co-main event of PBC on Fox Sports 1.

8. Thomas Mattice: Upset Michael Dutchover in the main event of ShoBox with a TKO win after cutting him up real nice-like.

9. Ruben Villa: Retained his WBO secondary title at featherweight with a sound drubbing of Enrique Vivas on ShoBox.

10. Gustavo Batista: Decisioned Felipe Bezerra in the main event of Fight To Win 126 from San Diego on Friday.

11. Leonardo Baez: In the co-main of Golden Boy’s Facebook Fight Night card, he soundly defeated Edixon Perez by UD and retained his NABA Junior Featherweight title, staying a couple fights away from title contention at 122lbs.

12. Steven Peterson: The always-entertaining Peterson certainly didn’t disappoint, both he and Martin Bravo attempted spinning backfists at the same time, but only Peterson’s landed.

13. Enrico Carrara: Is the next challenger for the Lion Fight Light Heavyweight Championship after winning a title eliminator in the co-main of Lion Fight 60, which unfortunately aired on tape delay.

14. Jake Peacock: Peacock, who was born with one arm, improved to 3-0 after a knockout at Lion Fight 60.

15. Joseph Diaz: Took care of business, but just barely, as he needed a majority decision to topple Jesus Cuadras in the main event of Golden Boy’s Facebook Fight Night.