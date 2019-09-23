Jay Gruden addresses possibility of starting Dwayne Haskins over Case Keenum

The Redskins got embarrassed in Monday’s game against the Bears — at home, no less — falling behind 28-3 at halftime.

Pass protection was awful, and that made Case Keenum’s job extremely difficult. The veteran quarterback was hit nearly every other time he dropped back to pass, and his ball security and decision making were clearly affected.

Keenum may have finished the game with 332 yards, but the majority of those came with the Bears dropping back into prevent defense in the second half. The Redskins quarterback turned the football over five times — three interceptions, two fumbles — and it provided the Bears offense with plenty of short fields to work wit, making their job easy.

Still, head coach Jay Gruden isn’t interested in starting rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins over Keenum going forward.

Jay Gruden said he’s not planning to make a QB change. Doesn’t believe it would help the #Redskins offense. “Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 24, 2019

“You drafted a QB in the first round…” "I've got to give Case [Keenum] an ample opportunity to play with these new guys." – Jay Gruden… 🧐pic.twitter.com/adyPoGR8ct — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 24, 2019

The Redskins are one of only two remaining NFL teams that drafted a quarterback in the first round and aren’t starting him. It sure appears to be time to start Haskins, but Gruden is coaching for his job, which may be clouding his judgement here.