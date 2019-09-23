Kenny Omega Says NXT Talent Would Be The Dark Match To His Main Event

Just when you think the war between All Elite Wrestling and NXT couldn’t get any more heated between the shows, Kenny Omega spoke with SportsKeeda‘s DropKick Diskussions and was asked about AEW going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights.

Omega would not hold back any punches as he gave the interviewer his thoughts on the Wednesday Night War and about NXT. (Quotes courtesy of Cage Side Seats)

“You can call it a war if you want. It’s like, to me like, we’re in a completely different kind of business. I mean what they’re doing is different from what we’re doing. It’s weird, because it’s hard to say you’re going to war with people that I call my friends?” And yet, we are going to war. And yet, when I sit back and look at the grand picture, it’s like I’m going to war with these dudes that, if we were on the same show together, the same show, the same promotion…Let’s pretend there were no borders. Let’s pretend there were no promotions. Let’s just pretend there’s just one big promotion. If these guys were on the same show as me? They’d be in the dark match. They’d be in the opening match of my main event match.”

Omega did not stop there as he claimed that the real stars will be seen on AEW’s Wednesday Night Dynamite.

“You gonna call that a war, you gonna call that competition? Go ahead. Okay, maybe it’s fun for you to do. That’s cool. But we’re different planets. And you’re going to see that right away, when you see 10,000 plus arenas sold out. You’re going to see smiles on fans’ faces. And you’re going to see real stars, not developmental talent. But real stars appearing on your television sets, every week.”

The full interview can be seen here.