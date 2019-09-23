Patrick Mahomes takes issue with ESPN making light of his few bad plays

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already made some unbelievable plays during the course of his NFL career, many of which few other signal-callers in the league can pull off.

Mahomes already has his signature highlight-reel play — the no-look pass. It was good for him last season, although he left an easy touchdown on the board in Week 1, missing a wide-open Travis Kelce in the end zone because he elected to showboat by not looking at his tight end. That earned him a trip to ESPN’s “C’mon Man!” reel.

It wasn’t the only time, either, and Mahomes has taken notice. He even sent a message to the powers that be at ESPN over it.

It’s been 3 weeks and y’all have had me on #ComeOnMan twice already!?!? Can I get a little bit of a break? 😂😂 @RandyMoss @ESPNNFL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 24, 2019

At least Mahomes is relevant, and finds a way to stay in the news every week.