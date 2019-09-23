Seth Rollins' Next Universal Title Challenger Decided On WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Rey Mysterio won the Fatal 5-Way to determine the new No.1 Contender to Seth Rollins’ WWE Universal Championship. Mysterio outlasted AJ Styles, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode to emerge victorious on the September 23 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Rey will get his shot at Seth on the September 30 Raw, in a match that comes just six days before The Beastslayer is booked to defend against Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell.

Seth’s current run as Universal champion has indeed been a busy one, as he recently beat Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two men faced off again in the main event of the same Raw where Mysterio won the right to challenge for the Universal title.

Rey’s character has had issues as of late, as he’s been contemplating retirement from the ring. His son Dominic has appeared on WWE programming during this time and convinced his father to stay the course, continuing his ring career.

Dominic has been training for his own run in the business, though it’s unknown when he could make his ring debut in WWE. His possible participation on the September 30 Raw has not been announced, but he could potentially be on hand to lend moral support to his legendary father.