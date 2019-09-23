The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Alfredo Angulo +1400 over Peter Quillin
Notable New Champions:
- WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Champion: Thomas Mattice
- Combate Americas Lightweight Champion: Rafa Garcia
- Lion Fight World Super Lightweight Champion: Ramesh Habib
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Expired Chocolate: And that’ll about do it for the 36-year old Kid Chocolate, Peter Quillin. Any momentum the former world middleweight champion had towards one last run is over after getting roundly slapped around by Alfredo Angulo, who is beyond shot and hadn’t had a notable win since the first Obama administration.
- Run It Back (not for the love of God, not in Mexico City): After just fifteen seconds in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Mexico City between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez, the fight was called due to Stephens being unable to continue due to an eye poke from Rodriguez. The fans, either out of frustration or feeling that Stephens was being cowardly, showered the ring, arena, other fans, and commentators with at best, beer, at worst, liquid that was once beer. No, thanks. Stephens is one of the most fearless fighters in the world, the fact that he would throw the fight is asinine, and Rodriguez isn’t doing anyone any favors by calling it “just an eye poke” and that he could have soldiered on.
- Diaz War Wagon Gets a Flat: After a particularly sleepy effort against Jesus Cuadro on Facebook at Golden Boy Fight Night, in which, he escaped by a sliver via majority decision, some of the luster is off of Joseph Diaz for the time being. Maybe it was a bad night, maybe he was hurt or sick, but that was a rough go for a fight that should have been a cakewalk.
