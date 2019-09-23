UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Cookie Monster made it two wins in a row, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,112

Gate: N/A

Carla Esparza: $157,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: $87,000 ($67,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Steven Peterson: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergio Pettis: $76,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexa Grasso: $71,000 ($16,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bethe Correia: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yair Rodriguez: $59,000 ($54,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana: $44,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Melo for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Alberto Quinonez: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Bravo: $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Puelles: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Nelson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Polo Reyes: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Askar Askarov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Huachin: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Carnelossi: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Nam: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vinicius Moreira: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marco Rosa Mariano: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vanessa Melo: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)