UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 23/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584 2 6 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 3 10 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 3 3 Henry Cejudo Bantam/Flyweight 471 5 4 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 467.5 6 5 5 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 459 7 2 15 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 451 8 7 10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 403 9 8 9 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 389 10 9 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 376.5 11 11 8 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 370.5 12 12 Colby Covington Welterweight 352.5 13 13 14 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 343.5 14 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319 15 16 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 15 16 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 17 18 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5 18 23 11 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 276.5 19 15 13 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5 20 20 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 265 21 21 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 264 22 39 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253 23 22 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 251 24 19 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 236 25 24 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 233 26 25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 229.5 27 26 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 228.5 27 26 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 228.5 29 28 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227 30 31 Dan Hooker Lightweight 224 31 29 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 216 32 34 Kevin Lee Welterweight 204 33 51 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5 34 35 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Light Heavyweight 197 35 36 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195 35 30 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195 37 31 Yoel Romero Middleweight 188 38 37 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187 39 38 Jose Aldo Featherweight 186 40 56 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 182.5 41 49 Paul Felder Lightweight 181.5 42 41 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 181 43 42 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 180.5 44 43 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 178 44 43 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 178 46 33 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 177 47 46 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176 47 46 Darren Till Middleweight 176 49 48 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 172.5 50 39 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172 51 261 Weili Zhang Women’s Strawweight 168.5 52 75 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 168 53 51 Demian Maia Welterweight 163 54 53 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 162 55 54 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161 56 55 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 160.5 57 57 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 57 50 Vicente Luque Welterweight 159 59 58 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 157 59 88 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 61 59 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 62 61 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150 63 62 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 148.5 63 62 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 148.5 65 64 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148 66 66 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 142 67 67 James Vick Welterweight 141 68 68 Petr Yan Bantamweight 140 69 71 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 70 72 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 138 70 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 72 84 Claudio Silva Welterweight 137.5 73 74 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 137 74 75 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 75 77 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 134 76 64 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133 76 79 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 133 78 80 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 132.5 79 81 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 128 79 78 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 128 81 82 Niko Price Welterweight 127.5 82 83 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 124 82 86 Rob Font Bantamweight 124 84 87 Warlley Alves Welterweight 123.5 85 133 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 86 70 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 121 87 89 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 120 87 89 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 120 87 NR Matt Brown Welterweight 120 87 89 Sean Strickland Welterweight 120 87 89 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 120 92 93 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 118.5 93 94 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 118 94 95 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 95 133 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5 95 123 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5 97 68 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 116 98 97 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 115.5 98 97 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 100 100 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114 101 101 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 113.5 102 103 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 113 103 105 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5 104 85 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 112 104 106 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 106 107 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 110.5 107 108 David Teymur Lightweight 110 107 114 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 110 107 108 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 110 107 108 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 110 111 112 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 109 111 112 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109 113 115 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 107.5 113 207 Li Jingliang Welterweight 107.5 115 116 Andre Fili Featherweight 106 116 179 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 105 117 118 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5 118 120 Geoff Neal Welterweight 102.5 119 121 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 120 175 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 101.5 121 101 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 101 122 96 Edson Barboza Lightweight 98 122 117 Nate Diaz Welterweight 98 124 124 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97 124 111 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 126 126 Darren Elkins Featherweight 96 126 126 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96 128 126 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 95 129 99 Mike Perry Welterweight 94.5 130 132 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 93.5 131 135 Jake Matthews Welterweight 90.5 132 176 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90 132 122 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 90 132 188 Matt Schnell Flyweight 90 135 119 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 89 135 137 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 89 137 138 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 88.5 138 181 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 88 138 139 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 138 139 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 88 141 141 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 86 141 141 James Krause Welterweight 86 143 144 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 85 143 129 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 85 145 145 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5 145 145 Renato Moicano Featherweight 84.5 145 145 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 84.5 148 149 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 148 149 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84 150 204 Jim Miller Lightweight 83.5 151 129 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 82.5 151 151 Randy Brown Welterweight 82.5 153 129 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82 153 124 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 82 155 103 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 81 156 152 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 80.5 156 152 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80.5 158 154 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 80 159 292 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 79 160 136 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5 161 NR Stefan Struve Heavyweight 78 162 157 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5 163 159 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 76.5 163 159 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 76.5 165 161 Alex Morono Welterweight 76 165 161 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 76 165 161 Drew Dober Lightweight 76 168 164 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 168 164 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 75.5 170 166 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 75 171 157 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5 172 170 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73 172 170 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 73 174 173 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 72 174 173 Luis Pena Lightweight 72 174 145 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 72 177 192 Michael Johnson Lightweight 71.5 178 176 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71 178 176 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 180 156 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 70 181 180 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5 182 181 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 68.5 183 155 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68 184 184 Ben Askren Welterweight 67.5 184 462 Curtis Millender Welterweight 67.5 184 184 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 184 169 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5 184 327 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 67.5 184 184 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 67.5 190 189 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5 191 259 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 66 192 190 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 65 193 190 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 194 167 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 64.5 194 172 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 64.5 196 193 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 64 196 193 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 64 196 193 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 199 196 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 63.5 200 198 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62.5 200 198 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 62.5 200 198 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5 203 201 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 59 203 201 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 203 201 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59 206 183 Clay Guida Lightweight 58.5 207 197 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 207 206 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 58 209 207 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 57 210 210 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 56.5 210 210 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 56.5 210 210 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 56.5 213 214 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54.5 213 214 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5 215 217 Arnold Allen Featherweight 53.5 215 217 John Makdessi Lightweight 53.5 217 219 Lando Vannata Lightweight 53 218 220 Alex Perez Flyweight 52.5 218 220 Desmond Green Lightweight 52.5 218 220 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 218 393 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 52.5 222 223 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 52 222 213 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52 224 224 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 51.5 224 224 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 51.5 224 224 Shane Burgos Featherweight 51.5 227 205 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51 227 214 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51 229 228 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 50.5 229 228 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 50.5 231 231 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 231 231 Lyman Good Welterweight 50 233 233 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 49.5 233 233 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5 235 235 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49 235 235 Stevie Ray Lightweight 49 237 237 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 237 237 Chad Laprise Welterweight 48.5 239 207 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 48 239 365 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 48 239 240 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 239 240 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 48 239 240 Ray Borg Bantamweight 48 244 237 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 47.5 245 244 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 47 245 244 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 47 247 247 Darren Stewart Middleweight 46.5 247 247 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 46.5 249 249 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 45 249 249 Carlos Condit Welterweight 45 249 249 Markus Perez Middleweight 45 249 249 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 45 253 254 Grant Dawson Featherweight 44.5 253 254 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 44.5 253 254 Zak Ottow Welterweight 44.5 256 257 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 44 256 257 Tim Means Welterweight 44 258 259 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43.5 259 240 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 259 261 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43 261 263 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5 261 263 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 42.5 261 263 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5 264 227 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 41 264 NR Tim Elliott Flyweight 41 266 46 Danny Roberts Welterweight 40.5 267 268 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 267 249 Bobby Moffett Featherweight 40 267 268 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40 267 NR Khama Worthy Lightweight 40 267 268 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 267 268 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 267 383 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40 274 273 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39.5 274 273 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 39.5 276 277 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39 276 275 John Dodson Bantamweight 39 276 275 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39 279 279 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38 279 281 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 279 263 Trevin Giles Middleweight 37.5 282 281 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37 283 283 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5 284 284 Kevin Holland Middleweight 36 284 268 Michel Pereira Welterweight 36 286 400 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 35.5 287 285 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35 287 286 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 35 289 277 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 34.5 290 288 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 290 357 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 34 292 289 Frank Camacho Lightweight 33.5 292 289 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 33.5 294 391 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33 294 291 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33 296 292 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 297 294 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 297 294 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 32 297 294 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 297 294 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 32 297 294 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32 297 294 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 32 303 300 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 31.5 303 279 Polo Reyes Featherweight 31.5 305 302 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 306 303 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 30 306 303 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 306 476 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 306 NR Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 30 310 306 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 29.5 310 306 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 310 306 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 29.5 313 309 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29 313 309 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 29 313 309 Max Griffin Welterweight 29 316 316 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 28.5 316 312 Julio Arce Featherweight 28.5 316 312 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 319 316 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 27.5 319 327 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 319 316 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 319 316 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 323 303 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27 324 320 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 324 320 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 324 320 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 26.5 327 324 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26 327 324 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26 329 312 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 25.5 330 327 Alex White Lightweight 25 330 476 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25 330 327 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 330 NR Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 25 330 327 Cub Swanson Featherweight 25 330 NR Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 25 330 327 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 330 327 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 25 330 327 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 25 330 300 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25 340 337 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 24.5 340 337 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 340 315 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 24.5 340 326 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 24.5 340 337 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 24.5 340 337 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5 340 422 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5 340 337 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 24.5 340 337 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 24.5 340 337 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 24.5 350 346 Karl Roberson Middleweight 24 351 347 Jared Gordon Lightweight 23.5 351 347 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5 351 320 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 23.5 354 469 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 354 335 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 23 356 347 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5 356 347 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 356 347 Devin Powell Lightweight 22.5 356 347 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 356 347 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5 356 347 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 356 327 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5 363 357 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 22 363 357 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22 363 327 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22 366 337 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 21.5 367 345 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 21 367 361 Xiaonan Yan Women’s Strawweight 21 369 362 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20.5 370 365 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20 370 365 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 370 365 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 20 370 347 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 20 370 365 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 370 365 Kron Gracie Featherweight 20 370 365 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 370 347 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 20 370 365 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20 379 373 Thiago Alves Welterweight 19.5 380 357 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 19 380 375 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 19 382 376 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5 382 376 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5 384 419 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18 384 362 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 384 378 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18 384 378 Junior Albini Heavyweight 18 384 378 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18 384 378 Renan Barao Bantamweight 18 384 378 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 18 391 357 Martin Bravo Featherweight 17.5 391 383 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 17.5 391 365 Polyana Viana Women’s Flyweight 17.5 394 385 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 394 373 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 17 396 386 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 397 388 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 397 388 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 399 390 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 15.5 400 391 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 14.5 400 422 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5 400 422 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 14.5 403 184 Court McGee Welterweight 14 403 393 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 403 393 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 14 403 393 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14 407 386 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13.5 407 413 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 407 413 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 13.5 407 462 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 411 399 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 412 400 Gray Maynard Lightweight 12.5 412 400 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 12.5 412 400 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 12.5 415 398 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 12 415 405 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 415 405 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 12 418 400 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 11 419 408 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 10.5 420 NR Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10 420 409 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 420 407 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 10 420 409 Matt Sayles Featherweight 10 420 NR Miles Johns Bantamweight 10 420 NR Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 420 409 Sergey Pavlovich Heavyweight 10 420 NR Tristan Connelly Welterweight 10 420 476 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 10 429 413 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 9.5 429 422 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 9.5 429 413 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 9.5 429 413 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 429 413 Trevor Smith Middleweight 9.5 434 419 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 434 409 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9 434 419 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 9 437 422 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 437 422 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 437 422 Pingyuan Liu Bantamweight 8.5 440 423 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 440 423 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 8 440 423 Juan Adams Heavyweight 8 440 423 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 8 444 422 Brad Katona Bantamweight 7.5 444 422 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 446 422 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 447 476 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 447 476 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 5 447 422 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 5 447 422 Deron Winn Middleweight 5 447 422 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 5 447 422 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5 447 NR Heili Alateng Bantamweight 5 447 422 John Allan Light Heavyweight 5 447 422 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 447 476 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 447 422 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 447 422 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 447 NR Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 5 447 422 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 5 447 422 Matt Frevola Lightweight 5 447 NR Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 447 NR Mizuki Inoue Women’s Flyweight 5 447 422 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 5 447 422 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5 447 476 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 5 447 422 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5 447 422 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 5 447 476 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 5 470 452 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 4.5 470 452 Austin Arnett Featherweight 4.5 470 452 Bobby Green Lightweight 4.5 470 452 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 470 NR Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5 470 452 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 4.5 470 452 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5 470 422 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4.5 470 452 Matt Wiman Lightweight 4.5 470 452 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4.5 470 452 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 470 422 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5 470 452 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5 483 462 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4 483 NR Clay Collard Lightweight 4 483 237 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 483 462 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4 483 462 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4 483 462 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 483 462 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 4 490 471 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 490 471 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 3.5 490 471 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5 490 471 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5 494 475 Julian Erosa Featherweight 3 495 476 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 495 476 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 495 NR Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 495 476 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0 495 NR Askar Askarov Flyweight 0 495 476 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 495 NR Batgerel Danaa Bantamweight 0 495 476 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0 495 476 Boston Salmon Bantamweight 0 495 476 Callan Porter Lightweight 0 495 476 Carlos Huachin Bantamweight 0 495 476 Charles Jourdain Lightweight 0 495 393 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 495 476 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 495 476 Danilo Belluardo Lightweight 0 495 476 David Zawada Welterweight 0 495 476 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 495 476 Derrick Krantz Welterweight 0 495 476 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 495 476 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 476 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 495 476 Eric Wisely Lightweight 0 495 NR Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 495 476 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 495 476 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 0 495 476 Grigory Popov Bantamweight 0 495 NR Hannah Goldy Women’s Flyweight 0 495 476 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 495 476 Hector Lombard Middleweight 0 495 476 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 495 476 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 495 476 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 495 476 John Phillips Middleweight 0 495 476 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0 495 476 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 495 NR Jun Yong Park Middleweight 0 495 476 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 495 476 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 495 NR Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 495 476 Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 0 495 476 Kyle Prepolec Lightweight 0 495 476 Kyle Prepolec Welterweight 0 495 476 Kyle Stewart Welterweight 0 495 NR Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0 495 NR Liana Jouja Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 476 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 495 476 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 495 476 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 495 476 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0 495 476 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 495 476 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 495 476 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 495 476 Mike Davis Lightweight 0 495 476 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 495 476 Nohelin Hernandez Bantamweight 0 495 476 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 476 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 495 476 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 0 495 476 Randy Costa Bantamweight 0 495 NR Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 0 495 476 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0 495 476 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 495 NR Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 495 476 Rostem Akman Welterweight 0 495 476 Ryan MacDonald Bantamweight 0 495 476 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 495 476 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 0 495 476 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 0 495 476 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 495 476 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 495 476 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 495 476 Te Edwards Lightweight 0 495 476 Thomas Gifford Lightweight 0 495 476 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 495 476 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 NR Tyson Nam Flyweight 0 495 NR Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 476 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 495 476 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 0 495 476 Wellington Turman Middleweight 0 495 476 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 495 476 Yoshinori Horie Featherweight 0 495 476 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)