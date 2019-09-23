UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 23/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|584
|2
|6
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|3
|10
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|3
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantam/Flyweight
|471
|5
|4
|7
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|467.5
|6
|5
|5
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|459
|7
|2
|15
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|451
|8
|7
|10
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|403
|9
|8
|9
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|389
|10
|9
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|376.5
|11
|11
|8
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|370.5
|12
|12
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|352.5
|13
|13
|14
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|343.5
|14
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|15
|16
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|15
|16
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|17
|18
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|18
|23
|11
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|276.5
|19
|15
|13
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|270.5
|20
|20
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|265
|21
|21
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|264
|22
|39
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|253
|23
|22
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|251
|24
|19
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|236
|25
|24
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|233
|26
|25
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|229.5
|27
|26
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|228.5
|27
|26
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|228.5
|29
|28
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|227
|30
|31
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|224
|31
|29
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|216
|32
|34
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|204
|33
|51
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|199.5
|34
|35
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Light Heavyweight
|197
|35
|36
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|195
|35
|30
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|195
|37
|31
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|188
|38
|37
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|39
|38
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|186
|40
|56
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|182.5
|41
|49
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|181.5
|42
|41
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|181
|43
|42
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|180.5
|44
|43
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|44
|43
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|178
|46
|33
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|177
|47
|46
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|47
|46
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|176
|49
|48
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|172.5
|50
|39
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|51
|261
|Weili Zhang
|Women’s Strawweight
|168.5
|52
|75
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|168
|53
|51
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|163
|54
|53
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|162
|55
|54
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|56
|55
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|160.5
|57
|57
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|57
|50
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|159
|59
|58
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|157
|59
|88
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|61
|59
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|62
|61
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|63
|62
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|148.5
|63
|62
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|148.5
|65
|64
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|148
|66
|66
|Chris Weidman
|Light Heavyweight
|142
|67
|67
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|141
|68
|68
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|140
|69
|71
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|70
|72
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|138
|70
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|72
|84
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|137.5
|73
|74
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|137
|74
|75
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|75
|77
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|134
|76
|64
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|76
|79
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|133
|78
|80
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|132.5
|79
|81
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|128
|79
|78
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|128
|81
|82
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|127.5
|82
|83
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|124
|82
|86
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|124
|84
|87
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|123.5
|85
|133
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|123
|86
|70
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|121
|87
|89
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|87
|89
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|87
|NR
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|120
|87
|89
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|120
|87
|89
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|120
|92
|93
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|118.5
|93
|94
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|118
|94
|95
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|95
|133
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|95
|123
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|97
|68
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|116
|98
|97
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|115.5
|98
|97
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|100
|100
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|101
|101
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|113.5
|102
|103
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|113
|103
|105
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|104
|85
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|112
|104
|106
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|106
|107
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|110.5
|107
|108
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|107
|114
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|110
|107
|108
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|107
|108
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|110
|111
|112
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|109
|111
|112
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109
|113
|115
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|107.5
|113
|207
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|107.5
|115
|116
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|106
|116
|179
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|105
|117
|118
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|118
|120
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|102.5
|119
|121
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|120
|175
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|101.5
|121
|101
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|101
|122
|96
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|98
|122
|117
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|98
|124
|124
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|124
|111
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|126
|126
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|96
|126
|126
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|128
|126
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|95
|129
|99
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|94.5
|130
|132
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|93.5
|131
|135
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|90.5
|132
|176
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|132
|122
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|90
|132
|188
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|90
|135
|119
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|89
|135
|137
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|89
|137
|138
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|138
|181
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|88
|138
|139
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|138
|139
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|88
|141
|141
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|86
|141
|141
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|86
|143
|144
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|85
|143
|129
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|85
|145
|145
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|145
|145
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|84.5
|145
|145
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|148
|149
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|148
|149
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|150
|204
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|83.5
|151
|129
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|82.5
|151
|151
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|82.5
|153
|129
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|153
|124
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|82
|155
|103
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|156
|152
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|80.5
|156
|152
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80.5
|158
|154
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|80
|159
|292
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|79
|160
|136
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|161
|NR
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|78
|162
|157
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|163
|159
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|76.5
|163
|159
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|76.5
|165
|161
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|76
|165
|161
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|76
|165
|161
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|76
|168
|164
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|168
|164
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|75.5
|170
|166
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|75
|171
|157
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|172
|170
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|172
|170
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|73
|174
|173
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|72
|174
|173
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|72
|174
|145
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|72
|177
|192
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|71.5
|178
|176
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|178
|176
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|180
|156
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|181
|180
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|182
|181
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|68.5
|183
|155
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|184
|184
|Ben Askren
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|462
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|184
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|169
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|327
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|184
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|190
|189
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|191
|259
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|192
|190
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|65
|193
|190
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|194
|167
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|64.5
|194
|172
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|64.5
|196
|193
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|64
|196
|193
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|64
|196
|193
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|199
|196
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|63.5
|200
|198
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62.5
|200
|198
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|200
|198
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|203
|201
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|203
|201
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|203
|201
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|206
|183
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|58.5
|207
|197
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|207
|206
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|58
|209
|207
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|57
|210
|210
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|56.5
|210
|210
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|56.5
|210
|210
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|56.5
|213
|214
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54.5
|213
|214
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|215
|217
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|53.5
|215
|217
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|53.5
|217
|219
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|53
|218
|220
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|52.5
|218
|220
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|52.5
|218
|220
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|218
|393
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|52.5
|222
|223
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|52
|222
|213
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|224
|224
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|51.5
|224
|224
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|51.5
|224
|224
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|51.5
|227
|205
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|227
|214
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|51
|229
|228
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|50.5
|229
|228
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|50.5
|231
|231
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|231
|231
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|50
|233
|233
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|233
|233
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49.5
|235
|235
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|49
|235
|235
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|49
|237
|237
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|237
|237
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|48.5
|239
|207
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|48
|239
|365
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|48
|239
|240
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|239
|240
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|239
|240
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|48
|244
|237
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|47.5
|245
|244
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|47
|245
|244
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|247
|247
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|46.5
|247
|247
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|46.5
|249
|249
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|45
|249
|249
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|45
|249
|249
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|249
|249
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|45
|253
|254
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|44.5
|253
|254
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|44.5
|253
|254
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|44.5
|256
|257
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|44
|256
|257
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|258
|259
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|43.5
|259
|240
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|259
|261
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|263
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|261
|263
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|42.5
|261
|263
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|264
|227
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|41
|264
|NR
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|41
|266
|46
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|40.5
|267
|268
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|267
|249
|Bobby Moffett
|Featherweight
|40
|267
|268
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|267
|NR
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|267
|268
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|267
|268
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|267
|383
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40
|274
|273
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39.5
|274
|273
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|39.5
|276
|277
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39
|276
|275
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|39
|276
|275
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39
|279
|279
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|279
|281
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|279
|263
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|37.5
|282
|281
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|283
|283
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|284
|284
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|36
|284
|268
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|36
|286
|400
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|287
|285
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|287
|286
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|35
|289
|277
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|290
|288
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|290
|357
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|292
|289
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|33.5
|292
|289
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|33.5
|294
|391
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|33
|294
|291
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|296
|292
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|297
|294
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|297
|294
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|32
|297
|294
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|297
|294
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|32
|297
|294
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|297
|294
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|32
|303
|300
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|31.5
|303
|279
|Polo Reyes
|Featherweight
|31.5
|305
|302
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|306
|303
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|306
|303
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|306
|476
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|306
|NR
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|30
|310
|306
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|29.5
|310
|306
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|310
|306
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|313
|309
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|29
|313
|309
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|29
|313
|309
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|29
|316
|316
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|28.5
|316
|312
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|28.5
|316
|312
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|319
|316
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|27.5
|319
|327
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|319
|316
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|319
|316
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|323
|303
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|324
|320
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|324
|320
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|324
|320
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|327
|324
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|327
|324
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|329
|312
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|330
|327
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|25
|330
|476
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|25
|330
|327
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|330
|NR
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|25
|330
|327
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|25
|330
|NR
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|330
|327
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|330
|327
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|25
|330
|327
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|330
|300
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|340
|337
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|340
|337
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|340
|315
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|24.5
|340
|326
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|340
|337
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|24.5
|340
|337
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|340
|422
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|340
|337
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|340
|337
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|340
|337
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|24.5
|350
|346
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|24
|351
|347
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|23.5
|351
|347
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|351
|320
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|23.5
|354
|469
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|354
|335
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|23
|356
|347
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|356
|347
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|356
|347
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|356
|347
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|356
|347
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|356
|347
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|356
|327
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|363
|357
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|363
|357
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|363
|327
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|366
|337
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|21.5
|367
|345
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|21
|367
|361
|Xiaonan Yan
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|369
|362
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|370
|365
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|370
|365
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|370
|365
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|370
|347
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|370
|365
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|370
|365
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|20
|370
|365
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|370
|347
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|370
|365
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|379
|373
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|19.5
|380
|357
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|19
|380
|375
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|19
|382
|376
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|382
|376
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|384
|419
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|384
|362
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|384
|378
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|384
|378
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|18
|384
|378
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|384
|378
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|18
|384
|378
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|18
|391
|357
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|17.5
|391
|383
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|391
|365
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|394
|385
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|394
|373
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|396
|386
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|397
|388
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|397
|388
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|399
|390
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|15.5
|400
|391
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|14.5
|400
|422
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|400
|422
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|14.5
|403
|184
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|14
|403
|393
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|403
|393
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|403
|393
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|407
|386
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|13.5
|407
|413
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|407
|413
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|13.5
|407
|462
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|411
|399
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|412
|400
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|12.5
|412
|400
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|12.5
|412
|400
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|12.5
|415
|398
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|12
|415
|405
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|415
|405
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|12
|418
|400
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|11
|419
|408
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|420
|NR
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|10
|420
|409
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|420
|407
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|420
|409
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|10
|420
|NR
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|10
|420
|NR
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|420
|409
|Sergey Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|10
|420
|NR
|Tristan Connelly
|Welterweight
|10
|420
|476
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|429
|413
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|429
|422
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|429
|413
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|429
|413
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|429
|413
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|9.5
|434
|419
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|434
|409
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|434
|419
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|437
|422
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|437
|422
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|437
|422
|Pingyuan Liu
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|440
|423
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|440
|423
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|8
|440
|423
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|8
|440
|423
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|444
|422
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|444
|422
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|446
|422
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|447
|476
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|447
|476
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|5
|447
|422
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|5
|447
|422
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|5
|447
|422
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|5
|447
|422
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|447
|NR
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|5
|447
|422
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|447
|422
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|447
|476
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|447
|422
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|447
|422
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|NR
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|5
|447
|422
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|5
|447
|422
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|5
|447
|NR
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|NR
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|422
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|5
|447
|422
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|447
|476
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|447
|422
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|447
|422
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|5
|447
|476
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|5
|470
|452
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|470
|NR
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|470
|422
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|470
|422
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|4.5
|470
|452
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|483
|462
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|483
|NR
|Clay Collard
|Lightweight
|4
|483
|237
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|483
|462
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|483
|462
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|483
|462
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|483
|462
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|4
|490
|471
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|490
|471
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|490
|471
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|490
|471
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|494
|475
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|3
|495
|476
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|495
|476
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|0
|495
|476
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Batgerel Danaa
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Boston Salmon
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Callan Porter
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Carlos Huachin
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Charles Jourdain
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|393
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Danilo Belluardo
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Derrick Krantz
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|476
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Eric Wisely
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Grigory Popov
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|495
|476
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Kyle Prepolec
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Kyle Prepolec
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Kyle Stewart
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Liana Jouja
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|476
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Nohelin Hernandez
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|476
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Rostem Akman
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Ryan MacDonald
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|476
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Thomas Gifford
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|476
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|476
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|476
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|495
|476
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|476
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|476
|Yoshinori Horie
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|476
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
