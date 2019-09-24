Red's Army

Better vintage ad: Bird's designer jeans or Hondo's diet cola?

Better vintage ad: Bird's designer jeans or Hondo's diet cola?

Red's Army

Better vintage ad: Bird's designer jeans or Hondo's diet cola?

By September 24, 2019

By: |

I’ve been a Celtics fan for decades. Watched it all. Read it all. Or so I thought.

Mr. Josh Q. Public released a couple of magnificent vintage commercials starring our favorite Celtics legends.

Holy crap they don’t make commercials like they used to.

, , Red's Army

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Red's Army
Home