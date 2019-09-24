Better vintage ad: Bird's designer jeans or Hondo's diet cola?

I’ve been a Celtics fan for decades. Watched it all. Read it all. Or so I thought.

Mr. Josh Q. Public released a couple of magnificent vintage commercials starring our favorite Celtics legends.

Galaga, hot girls in tight jeans, and Larry Bird! This commercial has it all. pic.twitter.com/getXPijtQZ — Josh Q. Public (@joshqpublic) September 22, 2019

Holy crap they don’t make commercials like they used to.