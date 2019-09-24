Jay Gruden says no QB change coming for Redskins

Despite a turnover-filled performance against the Bears on Monday night, it doesn’t sound like the Redskins are ready to move on from Case Keenum.
Talking to reporters after Washington’s 31-15 loss to Chicago, head coach Jay Gruden stressed the importance of building continuity on offense, essentially shutting the door on the possibility of replacing Keenum.
Keenum finished the game against the Bears with five turnovers. He lost two fumbles and threw three interceptions, including a pick-six. In the Redskins’ two previous games, Keenum didn’t turn the ball over once.
But with Washington falling to 0-3 and divisional rival New York up next on the schedule, the pressure to play rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins is understandably growing. The Giants were in the same boat not too long ago with Eli Manning’s struggles, and the decision to replace him with rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones has looked good so far. Perhaps the Redskins will follow suit if Keenum puts forth another lackluster performance.
Comments