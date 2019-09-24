LOOK: Chyna Finally Arrives As A Playable Character In WWE 2K20

Chyna has finally arrived as a playable character in WWE’s 2K gaming franchise. WWE posted the video game entrance of The Ninth Wonder of the World, showing the digital Chyna making her way down the ramp.

This is indeed good news for Chyna’s fans, who have been very vocal about wanting to see the former WWE Women’s and Intercontinental champion get the recognition she earned during her days in Vince McMahon’s company.

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, but that induction came as part of D-Generation X, the legendary faction that was responsible for her initial debut. Chyna was inducted alongside Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg. The fact that she was not inducted on her own was an issue for her supporters, who wanted to see her go in as a solo act.

Chyna is considered by many to be a trailblazer for women in the pro wrestling industry. While many of her fellow female Superstars were booked in lingerie matches, Chyna was competing against men in the ring. Her toughness, her strength and her attitude all combined to make her a star that was ahead of her time in WWE.

Although she was indeed a fixture during her time in WWE, Chyna fell out of favor with the company after her departure. Her career in the porn industry did not help her cause, as the company distanced itself from her during that time. WWE fans were anxious to see her rewarded for the work she did even then, but it seemed as though her day would not come.

Sadly, Chyna’s inclusion in the 2K game, as well as her Hall of Fame induction, both came after her death. Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, died in 2016 and thus did not see the full impact her career had on the fans, as well as the company who is only now acknowledging the importance of her run. WWE 2K20 will release on October 22 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.