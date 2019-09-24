MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Sept 24/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Callan Potter (17-8) vs Maki Pitolo (17-8) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th (6th locally)

Marlon Vera (14-5-1) vs Andre Ewell (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Sean Brady (9-0) vs Court McGee (19-8) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Kyle Bochniak (8-4) vs Sean Woodson (6-0) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Joe Lauzon (27-15) vs Jonathan Pearce (9-3) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Ian Heinisch (13-2) vs Brad Tavares (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Beneil Dariush (16-4-1) vs Frank Camacho (22-7) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Junior dos Santos (21-6) vs Alexander Volkov (30-7) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-2-1) vs David Zawada (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Ed Herman (24-14) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Magomed Ankalaev (11-1) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Grigorii Popov (14-3) vs Davey Grant (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Karl Roberson (8-2) vs Roman Kopylov (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

James Krause (26-7) vs Sergio Moraes (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16th

Bobby Green (24-9-1) vs Francisco Trinaldo (23-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16th

Carlos Condit (30-13) vs Mickey Gall (6-2) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Cory Stamann (18-2) vs Song Yadong (15-4, 1 NC) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Bryce Mitchell (11-0) vs Matt Sayles (8-2) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Alexandre Pantoja (21-4) vs Matt Schnell (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Bellator

Ed Ruth (7-1) vs Jason Jackson (10-3) – Bellator 231 – Oct 25th

