Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has funny social media-based reply to critics

By September 24, 2019

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is known for being candid in his press conferences and interviews, without really caring who he may upset in the process.

Some coaches have agendas, or try to ensure their relationships with reporters aren’t jeopardized, but not Fitzgerald, who has made his thoughts clear when he steps to the podium.

Fitzgerald has been criticized for his playcalls during the first few weeks of the season, but apparently, he’s not interested in hearing it. He delivered a funny reply during his most recent press conference — highlighted by #IDontCare.

“I understand there are 40,000 experts on Twitter that can call plays for me. My email address is hashtag I don’t care,” he said.

That’s a response that even Bill Belichick would get behind.

