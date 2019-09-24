The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion. Excitement: How exciting will this fight be? A clash of two elite talents throwing everything they have at each other in an attempt to win the gold? Or a half-dead plod-fest devoid of action or risk?

A sort of catch-all term for all the factors behind the matchup. Is there a story leading up to the match? A true rivalry? Anticipated rematch? Do the fighters dislike each other? Were the circumstances leading to the fight extraordinary, or was it just a promoter putting two names against each other? Is there a lot of excitement or hype going into it? Prestige: Applies to the belt itself, but also to the fighter wearing it. Is this a long-tenured champion defending? Is this an interim title or one that was vacated? Has the champion increased the prestige of the title or is this a fight that will increase the prestige of it?

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

5. Vacant WBA “Regular” Junior Welterweight Championship: Batyr Akhmedov (7-0) vs. Mario Barrios (24-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 5: Two undefeated prospects both fighting for their first “world” title.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3: THIS IS AN ATROCITY. Goddamn, do I hate the WBA. “Vacant” “Regular” “Championship”. Let’s look at the 140lb picture in the WBA. They have a “Super” champion in Regis Prograis. Wonderful fighter, very talented, and that’s fine! He’s your champ! Just make him the WBA World Junior Welterweight champion of the world. They even have an interim champ in Alberto Puello, who’d make a fine mandatory challenger! It’s all laid out right there! But no, the greedy-ass WBA wants sanctioning fees for two world titles, so here we fucking go again.

Viewing Ease: 2

Total: 14

4. WBO Female Flyweight Championship: Nicola Adams (c) (5-0) vs. Maria Salinas (21-7-3)

When/Where: Friday, 3:00pm, ESPN+

Competitiveness: 2: Salinas is a decent fighter, but every time she takes a step up in competition, she loses. Arely Mucino, Kenia Enriquez, Naoko Shibata, all better fighters than her and not as good as Adams.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 2: What a story. A two-time Olympic gold-medalist starts her pro career at 34, racks up wins (by KOs!) and wins a world title. A great story.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 15

t2. WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: Anthony Dirrell (c) (33-1-1) vs. David Benavidez (21-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 4

Juice: 3: Benavidez was stripped and suspended of this very WBC 168-lb title after testing positive for cocaine. In his absence, Dirrell claimed the vacant title, and like a delinquent parent coming back for their child, so he, for the WBC World Super Middleweight Championship of this world. Not the most romantic story, but maybe the most relatable!

Prestige: 4: It’s a legit world championship, and it’ll be bumped up to a 5 after this fight, regardless of outcome. It’s a title that was abandoned due to a coke suspension and is held by a placeholder. Either Dirrell wins and proves himself a true champion, or Benavidez gets it back and order is restored.

Viewing Ease: 2

Total: 18

t2. WBC/IBF World Welterweight Championships: Errol Spence Jr. (c) (25-0) vs. Shawn Porter (30-2-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Pay-Per-View 74.99

Competitiveness: 5: Two fighters, both in their prime (you can argue Spence isn’t at his prime yet, which is scary and awesome), both legit world champions, fighting for each other’s title in maybe the best division in boxing. All the way. I’d give it a 6 if I could.

Excitement: 4

Juice: 2

Prestige: 5: Oh, you know I’m here for those sweet, sexy, title unifications.

Viewing Ease: 2

Total: 18

1. Bellator Featherweight Championship: Patricio Freire (c) (29-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (29-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 4: You can’t call Archuleta a can-crusher anymore, he’s been on a steady increase since he debuted in Bellator in March of last year, climaxing with a KO of Eduardo Dantas in June. Smart trajectory.

Excitement: 4

Juice: 2: Part of the first round of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix.

Prestige: 5: Featherweight has, and always will be, the crown jewel of Bellator. The rare non-UFC title that I can confidently give a 5 to.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 19