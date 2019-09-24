Three takeaways from the Isles preseason win over Detroit

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — After a whirlwind day of practice, arena groundbreakings and a preseason game, Anders Lee capped things off with the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Jordan Eberle had two goals in the first period and Nick Leddy and Mathew Barzal each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves in his first full preseason game of the year.

Below are three takeaways from Monday’s preseason win:

Eberle Picking up where he left off

Jordan Eberle was more than halfway to a hat trick by the end of the first 20 minutes on Monday night. Eberle fell just short of three goals, but had a noticeable performance in the win over Detroit.

Eberle saw 19:31 of ice time. which include 4:41 on the power play.

“I think you’ll get a better feel as you get late into the preseason,” Eberle said about his performance. “Teams have really got their full lineups in. … Obviously, I’d like to have that one back at the end of the first there, I missed an open net, but other than that we’re in their zone. We’re creating chances and that’s what you need.”

As a whole, the Islanders top line performed well against Detroit. Barzal, Lee and Eberle all managed to get on the score sheet and create some chances when they were on the ice.

no concern about preseason ebb and flows

Islanders coach Barry Trotz didn’t seem too concerned with the strong start, sluggish second that the team had on Monday night. The Islanders came out swinging, outshooting the Red Wings 11-8 in the first period, before Detroit pushed back in the second and early third.

Trotz did say there was some things that he didn’t like in the second, but that the team came back around in the third period. The Islanders outshot Detroit 24-5 through the third period and overtime combined.

“You’re going to have ebb and flows in a game,” Trotz said.

Dobson’s progress continues

Noah Dobson got into his third preseason game of the year, which was one more than he was in last year. The 6-foot-4, 195 lbs defenseman didn’t look out of place against the Red Wings.

It was another strong outing from a player trying to make it hard on the coaching staff to cut him. Dobson saw 22:52 of ice time and had three minutes of work on the power play.

“I think you just want to embrace every opportunity you get,” Dobson said before Monday’s game. “It’s an opportunity to showcase what you can do and show that you belong to play at this level. I think I’m just enjoying the moment. Taking every opportunity to learn as much as I can, but at the same time competing for a job.”

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Trotz, who placed him with his third defensive partner in as many games. Dobson was on the ice with Thomas Hickey on Monday after playing with Adam Pelech and Nick Leddy in previous games.

“I think you watch him he’s poised beyond his years,” Trotz said. “His awareness is exceptional. Every game he looks more and more comfortable. I’ve used him with three different partners almost to see what partner could work with him if we get to that point.”