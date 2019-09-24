Top five NFL performers in week 3

The third week of the National Football League regular season saw eight teams remain undefeated. The New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams improved to a record of three wins and zero losses. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions improved to a record of two wins and one tie. Here are the top five players from week three of the 2019 NFL season. Reminder to be included on the list, the player must have played for a winning team.

5) DeShaun Watson–Houston Texans–The Clemson product from Gainesville, GA, completed 25 of 34 passes and three touchdowns for 351 yards on Sunday in the Texans’ 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Watson also carried the ball seven times for 18 yards. It was an impressive win for the Texans as they beat a conference foe on the road which made the playoffs last season.

4) Kyle Allen–Carolina Panthers–Is there a quarterback controversy in Carolina? Sunday indicated that there might possibly be. Second year player Kyle Allen of Scottsdale, AZ went into his home state on Sunday and found the end zone on a regular basis in a 38-20 Carolina Panthers win over the Arizona Cardinals. Allen only completed 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards, but of the 19 completions, four were for touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns were to veteran tight end Greg Olsen, who completely looked like his former self. With Cam Newton out with a foot injury, the Panthers seems to be Allen’s team for now at least.

3) Alvin Kamara–New Orleans Saints–One of the most impressive performances in week three came from the New Orleans Saints. Expectations were not high for New Orleans as they were going into Seattle, which is always a difficult place for opposing teams to play. The chances of the Saints pulling off a win was even more challenging with the Saints not having Drew Brees as their quarterback. However, Alvin Kamara of Norcross, GA was sensational, as he had 16 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown, along with nine catches in 10 attempts for 92 yards and one touchdown in a 33-27 Saints win.

2) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs–For the second straight week, Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, TX proved to the football world why he is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He faced one of the very best defenses in the NFL and was on his game. Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns in an exciting 33-28 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Baltimore Ravens.

1)Daniel Jones–New York Giants–Is the Eli Manning era in New York over? On Sunday, the New York Giants used Daniel Jones, their rookie quarterback for the first time as a starter, and was simply magnificent in orchestrating a Giants comeback of unbelievable proportions. The Giants were trailing the Buccaneeers 28-10 at the half, but the Giants marched back with a 32-31 victory. Jones completed 26 of 40 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns, and was also mobile on the ground as he had five rushes for 33 yards and two more touchdowns.