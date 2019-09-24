Video of Antonio Brown throwing furniture off hotel balcony emerges

It’s unclear if Antonio Brown will play for another NFL team this season, given that he’s played for three squads in less than one year, but it would be wise for him to get his life in order before returning to the football field.

Brown has been dealing with a wealth of legal issues stemming from his off-field behavior. He has a sexual misconduct suit pending, and has another one pending for farting in a doctor’s face, which, to be honest, is absolutely disgusting.

And now another incident has surfaced, this one stemming from his time spent at the Mansions at Acqualina in Miami back in February 2018. Brown is being sued by the owners for vandalizing an apartment he rented there, and apparently, he also settled out of court awhile back for allegedly throwing furniture off a balcony.

Video of it has recently surfaced, and pieces of furniture can be seen falling down on a pool area, with people running out of the way.

#AntonioBrown settled out of court after a family accused him of throwing furniture from a 14th story balcony that nearly hit a 22-month-old and that child’s grandfather last year in Sunny Isles. There is surveillance video of the incident obtained by @wsvn #7News. #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/mHx8VSb4u6 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 24, 2019

Not a good look.