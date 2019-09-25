Baker Mayfield fires back at Rex Ryan over recent criticism

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken a few steps back in his sophomore campaign, and he’s been facing a lot of criticism from analysts as a result.

Mayfield turned in a poor performance on Sunday Night Football, and that sparked some recent criticism from ESPN’s Rex Ryan, who threw some shade at the Browns quarterback, even though it was seemingly unnecessary. The two have traded a few barbs over the years, though, and it appears this feud isn’t ending anytime soon.

“I’d love to be an offensive coordinator [with the Browns],” Ryan said, according to Cleveland.com. “I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell ….”

He continued:

“Look, I bought into the dang hype,” Ryan said. “Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

It didn’t take Mayfield long to fire back at Ryan.

Baker on Rex Ryan saying he’s “overrated as hell”: “it’s whatever. … if you don’t wear orange and brown you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 25, 2019

Mayfield is essentially making light of the fact that Ryan no longer coaches, and instead works in the media, but he still has a pretty sweet gig.