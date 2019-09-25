EPL Table After First Rounds of Matches

After the starting rounds, the EPL table began to look quite confusing. This is especially evident in the context of the fight for the champion title, which is once again unfolding between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Reds were pretty passive this summer in the transfer market. Rather, they got rid of ballast. So, the following players have left the team:

Sturridge;

Alberto Moreno;

Mignole.

None of them was the main player the previous season. Moreover, the first two left Anfield as free agents, which once again confirms how unimportant they were for modern Liverpool.

Among the “incoming” transfers of the Reds, Adrian’s signing can be highlighted. His arrival took place on time, because at the beginning of the season the main goalkeeper, Alisson, was injured.

Premier League Points table preview after the first rounds

Since the start of the championship, the EPL table looks quite good for Jurgen Klopp’s team. In the first rounds of the new season, Liverpool didn’t lose points, so it is now occupying the first position of the standings.

But there is a very long and eventful tournament ahead, all the more the Reds have to defend their title of the strongest team in Europe. Does Jurgen Klopp’s squad have enough strength and skill for this? We will find the answer out only on the football field.

All English football news on the fscores information site

You can track all the data on the progress of the new season on the fscores information website. Close attention is paid here to the fight for the title in the English Premier League. Another contender for gold medals is Manchester City.

The players of Pep Guardiola confidently began the new season, too. Many experts say that, despite the cool and well-played roster, the Citizens may not have enough motivation in the fight for the title. This is not surprising, because MC in the past season won all the domestic trophies of England.

Liverpool, on the contrary, is full of desire to finish in the first position. Firstly, the Reds last became champions back in 1990, and secondly, the previous season they were just one point behind Manchester City. Surely, Jurgen Klopp wants to get even.

Discover fscores website to always learn more about your favorite game. Here, the fans will find detailed statistics of the confrontations, information on the successes of the players’ performance, the schedule of upcoming matches. Follow the champion race in England together with us, and you will be the first to know who will be at the top – Liverpool or Man City, or maybe someone else will join the fight of the recognized grandees.