Look: Markelle Fultz shows off new, improved shooting form

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen or heard from former No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, as the Magic made sure to shut him down to ensure his injuries healed before this upcoming season.

The Sixers shipped Fultz to the Magic back in February, but he’s stayed out of the spotlight, having to recover from back and shoulder injuries.

Well, media day is coming up soon, and the Magic apparently wanted to get ahead of the story so Fultz isn’t bombarded by questions from the media. As such, they shared a video on Wednesday, which shows off Fultz’s new shooting form,

In case you were wondering what Markelle's been up to… pic.twitter.com/3RE39oLN51 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 25, 2019

Smart by the team to show that Fultz has been tweaking his form, and it does appear to feature a smoother release, which should help him going forward. Maybe he’ll now actually be able to sink free throws during games. Time will tell.