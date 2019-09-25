MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Sept 25/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1) vs Gilbert Burns (16-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Makhmud Muradov (22-6) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Brandon Davis (10-7) vs Giga Chikadze (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Manny Bermudez (14-1) vs Charles Rosa (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Aleksandra Albu (3-1) vs Konklak Suphisara (aka Loma Lookboonmee) (3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Stephen Thompson (14-4-1) vs Vicente Luque (17-6-1) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Julio Arce (16-3) vs Hakeem Dawodu (10-1-1) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Andrei Arlovski (28-18-2) vs Jair Rozenstruik (8-0) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Shane Burgos (12-1) vs Makwan Amirkhani (15-3) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Vinc Pichel (12-2) vs Alexander Yakovlev (24-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Zelim Imadaev (8-1) vs Danny Roberts (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1) vs Calvin Kattar (20-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Anthony Rocco Martin (16-5) vs Ramazen Emeev (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Volkov – Nov 9th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-7-1) vs Jan Blachowicz (24-8) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16th

Robbie Lawler (28-14) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Bellator

Bec Rawlings (7-8) vs Ilara Joanne (8-4) – Bellator 231 – Oct 25th

Paul Daley (41-17-2) vs Sabah Homasi (13-8) – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th

Robin van Roosmalen (2-0) vs Cris Lencioni (5-2) – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th

ONE Championship

Welterweight Championship: Zebaztian Kadestam (12-4) vs Kiamrian Abbasov (21-4) – ONE Championship: Dawn of Valor – Oct 25th

John Lineker (31-9) vs Muin Gafurov (15-2) – ONE Championship: Dawn of Valor – Oct 25th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)