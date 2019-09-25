NBA

NBA rumors indicate LaMelo Ball shooting up draft boards, could be No. 1 pick

By September 25, 2019

There was a time when it appeared as if LaMelo Ball had no future in the NBA, outside of landing a few private workouts here and there, given his style of play.

But he’s made the necessary adjustments, is a much more unselfish player, and has been turning heads in the National Basketball League. He’s come a long way from Lithuania and the JBA — which isn’t even a thing anymore — developing into a far more complete player.

Ball has been drawing the attention of both NBA scouts and execs — so much so that ESPN’s Jonathan Givony even projected him to go No. 3 in his latest mock draft, adding that it’s even possible for him to be the first player off the board.

One particular scout had high praise for Ball:

“If he keeps this up, I don’t see any way he isn’t in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick,” one NBA executive told ESPN. “He completely changed my perception of the type of prospect he is, and all of the background info I gathered here from his coaches and teammates paint a very different story of what I thought about him off the court as well.”

That seems like a bit of a stretch, and it’s fair to wonder if LaVar Ball had planted some seeds there, but we’ll see what happens over the course of the next year.

