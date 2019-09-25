Alabama has been fortunate this season to have stability at the quarterback position with future first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa running the show. USC, on the other hand, is currently a revolving door under center, but things could have played out much differently for both programs based off a decision Tagovailoa was close to making.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, Tagovailoa revealed that he almost transferred to USC because he wasn’t getting playing time at Alabama.

What could have been…Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he was “really close” to transferring to USC when he wasn’t playing at 'Bama pic.twitter.com/sadX4iB70C — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 25, 2019

Before he rose to fame in the 2017 National Championship game, Tagovailoa was stuck behind Jalen Hurts on the QB depth chart. Transferring to USC not only made sense for his playing career, but Tagovailoa also would have been closer to home playing for the team he grew up rooting for.

As it turns out, Hurts ended up transferring to Oklahoma when it became clear he had lost the starting job, so it all worked out for Tagovailoa in the end. As for USC, the Trojans are probably wishing Tagovailoa transferred considering the injuries they’ve had at QB this season, but apparently it wasn’t meant to be.