9/26/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

For the first time this season, the New York Mets (83-75) are playing a game that is truly meaningless. Despite topping the Miami Marlins (55-103) 10-3, the Mets were eliminated from playoff contention last night when the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League’s second wild card slot. The Mets are now playing out the string, but they will still look to end the year on a good note over the final four games, beginning with tonight’s series finale against the Marlins. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.99 ERA) to the bump for what could be his final start with the franchise. Wheeler pitched very well last Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) in seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 3-2 in what was one of the final death blows to their playoff hopes. The Marlins will counter with righty Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.83 ERA). Yamamoto last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two runs in 4.1 innings against the Washington Nationals, but was not involved in the decision. Miami ended up falling in that game 10-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Yamamoto faced the Mets on August 7, giving up four runs in five innings to suffer his third loss of the year.
- After fracturing his wrist on a hit by pitch last night, Jeff McNeil is out for the rest of the Mets’ season. J.D. Davis will start in left field tonight and bat cleanup.
- Amed Rosario and Wilson Ramos will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at shortstop and bat seventh while Rene Rivera catches and hits eighth.
- Dominic Smith has been activated from the 60-day injured list. McNeil was placed on the 60-day IL to make room for Smith on the 40 man roster.
- Miguel Rojas is 4 for 13 with two homers and four RBI’s in his career against Wheeler.
- Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto each hit two run homers against Yamamoto back on August 7.
- This is the Mets’ final game of the season with the Marlins. The Mets have won the season series by capturing 13 of the first 18 meetings.
