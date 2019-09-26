9/26/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

For the first time this season, the New York Mets (83-75) are playing a game that is truly meaningless. Despite topping the Miami Marlins (55-103) 10-3, the Mets were eliminated from playoff contention last night when the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League’s second wild card slot. The Mets are now playing out the string, but they will still look to end the year on a good note over the final four games, beginning with tonight’s series finale against the Marlins. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.99 ERA) to the bump for what could be his final start with the franchise. Wheeler pitched very well last Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) in seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 3-2 in what was one of the final death blows to their playoff hopes. The Marlins will counter with righty Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.83 ERA). Yamamoto last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two runs in 4.1 innings against the Washington Nationals, but was not involved in the decision. Miami ended up falling in that game 10-4.

