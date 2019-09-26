Eric Weddle, Antonio Brown go at it on Twitter

A Twitter war took place on Thursday, involving a former NFL’er who essentially played his way out of the league, and the Rams’ veteran safety.
Now-free-agent-receiver Antonio Brown and Rams safety Eric Weddle have had some epic battles on the field over the years, but this time they did exactly that on Twitter.
It started when Weddle mentioned AB, saying he’s not worth mentioning, because he’s not currently on an NFL team.
And then it was on, with barbs flying from both sides.
Dang, notice how Weddle snuck in that shade about CMU at the end, as Brown elected to go back to school this week. Weddle won this round.
Comments