Felix Hernandez gets massive ovation from Mariners fans in final game (Video)

Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez has spent his entire MLB career with the team, dating back to 2005, and he’s a legend among fans in Seattle.

He pitched in his final game at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night, and fans flocked to the stands to watch him toe the rubber and go to work.

Hernandez got an amazing ovation when he first took the mound, too, as fans showed him plenty of love, holding their “K” and “thanks” signs to salute him, as they’ve been known to do in the King’s Court.

Seattle salutes King Felix pic.twitter.com/zN5ZqimdQl — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 27, 2019

What a career for the larger-than-life stud pitcher.