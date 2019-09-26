Jamaal Williams gets knocked out of game by dirty Derek Barnett hit (Video)

NFL

By September 26, 2019

By:

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was criticized big-time for a cheap shot he laid on Packers running back Jamaal Williams during Thursday’s game, and he could be penalized by the league as a result.

It happened in the first half of the game, when Aaron Rodgers checked the ball down to Williams, who was coming out of the backfield. He was met by a number of Eagles defenders, and appeared to be stopped, when Barnett came flying in out of nowhere, leading with his helmet.

Williams was taken out of the game on a stretcher, and the team announced he had a neck injury, keeping him out for the rest of the contest.

Barnett can expect a fine from the league for that dirty hit.

