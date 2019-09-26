Jamaal Williams gets knocked out of game by dirty Derek Barnett hit (Video)

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was criticized big-time for a cheap shot he laid on Packers running back Jamaal Williams during Thursday’s game, and he could be penalized by the league as a result.

It happened in the first half of the game, when Aaron Rodgers checked the ball down to Williams, who was coming out of the backfield. He was met by a number of Eagles defenders, and appeared to be stopped, when Barnett came flying in out of nowhere, leading with his helmet.

Derek Barnett needs to suspended immediately for this vicious, dirty, and UNNECESSARY hit Sending a prayer to Jamaal Williams pic.twitter.com/zNSIdxTT9u — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) September 27, 2019

Dirty and late hit by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett. #Packers RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on a stretcher. Just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6TDDYlKzXy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2019

Williams was taken out of the game on a stretcher, and the team announced he had a neck injury, keeping him out for the rest of the contest.

Packers announced Jamaal Williams has feeling and movement in all extremities. He has been ruled Out for the rest of the game. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 27, 2019

Barnett can expect a fine from the league for that dirty hit.