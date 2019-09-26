Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show

It’s not too early for NFL fans to be excited about Super Bowl LIV, especially after hearing who’ll be providing the halftime entertainment.

Only three weeks of regular-season play have elapsed, and right now, the Patriot, Chiefs, Cowboys and Packers look like the teams to beat, but a lot can change between now and February, so we have no idea who’ll be playing in the big game.

However, we do know that Shakira and J. Lo will be performing in the halftime show, according to an announcement from Roc Nation Sports.

The Associated Press provided a few details:

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Can’t wait for this.