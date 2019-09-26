John Morrison Reportedly Returning To WWE After 8-Year Absence

There are moments after a talent has left WWE where they truly find themselves, becoming even more popular outside of that system. As a result, the company looks to take advantage of that momentum and bring them back. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are just a few examples.

It looks like WWE has done it again, as according to PWInsider, John Morrison has reportedly signed a deal to return to the company for the first time since 2011.

Winner of the 2002 Tough Enough contest, John Hennigan started out in WWE as Johnny Nitro. He formed a team with Joey Mercury and Melina known as MnM, winning tag team gold on SmackDown. Going out on his own, he won the Intercontinental Title before being rebranded as John Morrison. During that time he won the ECW World Title, the World Tag Team Titles and the IC Title a few more times.

Morrison was considered a true main event talent by fans, but could never truly break through while with WWE. After leaving in 2011, he went on a tear, wrestling for Lucha Underground, Mexico’s AAA and Impact Wrestling, among other promotions.

It was during his time as a heel in Lucha Underground that made him a true star. Under the name Johnny Mundo, he won all three major titles with the company (LU, Gift of the Gods and Trios Championships) while putting on clinics against talent like Prince Puma and The Mack. The leader of the Worldwide Underground took advantage of his push and gimmick in AAA, winning the AAA Mega, Latin American and World Cruiserweight Championships.

He joined Impact in 2017 as Johnny Impact during a real high-point for the company. He won the Impact World Title off of Austin Aries, holding it for 196 days before Brian Cage beat him for the title. The last match Morrison performed with the company was a loss to Rich Swann at Slammiversary for the X-Division Championship.

Outside of wrestling, Morrison has appeared in films and TV shows. Some notable works of his include Survivor and GLOW.

If a return to WWE is factual, it is assumed he would be going under the John Morrison name. It is unknown if he would be on the main roster or join the NXT brand.