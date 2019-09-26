Look: Jaylen Brown gets rid of signature flat top

Jaylen Brown used to stick out like a sore thumb on the basketball court because of his signature flat top, but the Celtics guard is almost unrecognizable after getting a recent haircut.

Photos of Brown’s new look made the rounds on Thursday, and the reviews were mixed. Some were sad to see the flat top go, others thought it was about time.

Jaylen Brown chopped off the Flat Top 🤯 (via dripdabarber_/IG) pic.twitter.com/8aqkvBbPHg — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 26, 2019

The sudden change in appearance comes about a month away from the start of the NBA regular season, which figures to be the most important one yet of Brown’s young career. With restricted free agency looming at the end of the season, Brown needs to impress Boston’s front office to potentially get an extension. It will be interesting to see if the new haircut helps him accomplish just that.