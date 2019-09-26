Look: Referees roasted for blowing reviews on pass interference calls

The NFL elected to implement challenge flags for coaches to review potential pass interference calls this season, at least for one year, and it really hasn’t gone well.

It sure appears like NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron and his crew that oversees review have had an agenda centered around agreeing with the call on the field, as some plays with clear contact and defensive backs clearly interfering with receivers’ ability to catch the football have stood as called.

That was the case on Thursday night, and it was magnified, as the NFC showdown between the Packers and Eagles at Lambeau Field was nationally televised.

A play during the second half of the game was challenged, as it sure looked like Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox interfered with Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, banging into him before the ball got there.

Not overturned on a PI challenge. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT AL? pic.twitter.com/ir0rBh5FHk — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 27, 2019

The play was challenged by the Packers, but was not overturned. Twitter had a field day teeing off on the review process immediately afterward.

If this isnt a penalty, let's stop having reviews: pic.twitter.com/WhaGMO1Z1x — Packers FTW (@PackersForTheWn) September 27, 2019

Just so we're all clear on the sequence of events.

1) uncalled (obvious) opi which decides a game

2) refs refuse to review the (obvious) opi call

3) the NFL admits the play should have been reviewed to placate stupid Packer fans

4) nothing actually changes — Dill (@Dillpicklz) September 27, 2019

Why all the suckage from the defense? How can officials review the non PI call and have it stand? WTF were they looking at?!?! #packers — Tony Rich (@T__Rizzle_51) September 27, 2019

Incidental contact probably pic.twitter.com/SNLc17scYm — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 27, 2019

UPDATE: Alshon Jeffery was interfered with by a Packers player later on in the game, and it was clear that his arm banged into the Eagles receiver’s. The play was challenged by the Eagles, but it stood as called, even though it, too, looked like interference.

It’s clear officiating on PI challenges is far from good and I get DPI should have been called earlier on the @Eagles but I don’t get how people think this wasn’t DPI. It was a bad challenge by Doug simply based on how inept review has been on these plays. pic.twitter.com/6n4ZwNiaiz — Steve Gallo (@SteveGalloNFL) September 27, 2019

It will be interesting to see if more plays get reversed in the future, or if this process remains the same.