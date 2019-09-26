Look: Referees roasted for blowing reviews on pass interference calls

The NFL elected to implement challenge flags for coaches to review potential pass interference calls this season, at least for one year, and it really hasn’t gone well.
It sure appears like NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron and his crew that oversees review have had an agenda centered around agreeing with the call on the field, as some plays with clear contact and defensive backs clearly interfering with receivers’ ability to catch the football have stood as called.
That was the case on Thursday night, and it was magnified, as the NFC showdown between the Packers and Eagles at Lambeau Field was nationally televised.
A play during the second half of the game was challenged, as it sure looked like Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox interfered with Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, banging into him before the ball got there.
The play was challenged by the Packers, but was not overturned. Twitter had a field day teeing off on the review process immediately afterward.
UPDATE: Alshon Jeffery was interfered with by a Packers player later on in the game, and it was clear that his arm banged into the Eagles receiver’s. The play was challenged by the Eagles, but it stood as called, even though it, too, looked like interference.
It will be interesting to see if more plays get reversed in the future, or if this process remains the same.
