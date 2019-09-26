Look: Tristan Thompson tries to hit on Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Cavs big man Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may never have been married, but they did have a child together, and essentially lived the life that a husband and wife does.

It was rumored that Thompson’s cheating past was why Khloe was hesitant to move forward and tie the not, and, sure enough, old habits never die. He was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, and that was the straw the broke the camel’s back, with Khloe leaving him for good.

And while the two have split up, they still talk, as they have a daughter together, and Thompson has been trying to get back on Khloe’s good side — most recently on Instagram, when he tried to slide into her comments on a post.

Oh, snap.