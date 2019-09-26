Watch: Fans believe Victor Oladipo is starring on 'The Masked Singer'

The digital age is all about transparency, and it allows viewers to put their detective caps on and go to work.

That’s exactly what they did on Thursday night, when the first episode of this season’s “The Masked Singer” aired. One particular character, “Thingamajig,” stole the show when he did “Easy” by The Commodores.

Here’s the thing, though. In listening to the clues, as well as hearing the voice, fans are convinced it’s Victor Oladipo. The clues are as follows:

“…a cupcake with the number four, a briefcase with magic tricks inside, athletic sneakers, a fashion shoot. ‘I’m here because I like to sing, though you may think that’s not my thing.'”

For comparison, here’s Oladipo.

We’ll soon find out if fans are indeed correct.