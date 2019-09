Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Grand Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Richmond Tigers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Royal Albert Hall, South Kensington, London, England, United Kingdom

Vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Title

Ebenezer Tetteh vs. Daniel Dubois — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 6

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 2:20 p.m./TUDN, 2:25 p.m.

En los entrenamientos — TUDN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

First Watch Red-Blue Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 5

Duke at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

San Jose State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — FS1, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Season: Ole Miss Football — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Penn State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Arizona State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Friday Nitro Live — FS1, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 3:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPNU, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews Links (Old Course), Carnoustie Golf Links, Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, Indianapolis, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Safeway Open, Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course), Napa, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 7

Villarreal vs,. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 227, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Lightweights

Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Combate Américas: Guadelajara

USA vs. Mexico: Foro Sur, Jal, Mexico

Horacio Gutierrez vs. Chase Gibson — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Fight Night: Copenhagen — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — WPIX/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — ESPN2/WGN/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Washington — STO/MASN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m (Saturday)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Final Practice — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV: Storylines — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV: Predictions — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest: Greatest Games Part 1 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest: Greatest Games Part 2 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL 100 Roundtable: The Running Backs — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL 100 Roundtable: The Linebackers — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas — NHL Network/KNTV, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sport — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Kenny Florian — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Story: Matt Millen — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ennis

ITF Junior Davis Cup & Federation Cup Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

ATP/WTA Tours: Chengdu Open (ATP)/Zhuhai Championships (ATP)/Tashkent Open (WTA)/Wuhan Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

IAAF Athletics World Championships, Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Day 1

Afternoon Session — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Marathon — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m.